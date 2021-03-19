AiLink Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,030.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $496,789.59 and $1,030.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AiLink Token Token Profile

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Token Trading

