Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $136.61 million and $18.56 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.20 or 0.99999689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00399657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00279795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.03 or 0.00741524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00076901 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

