Aion Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $127.28 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

