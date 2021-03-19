Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $74.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

