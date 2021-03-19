Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Airgain worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $21.89 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $226.61 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

