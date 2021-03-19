Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00008791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $211.86 million and $2.48 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 126,661,202 coins and its circulating supply is 41,399,105 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

