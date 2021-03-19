Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

