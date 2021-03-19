Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,203.19 and $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.89 or 0.03113344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

