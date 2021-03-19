Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.07 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $161.95 million and approximately $68.07 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

