Akropolis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.68 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Akropolis has a market cap of $179.90 million and $65.68 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00644809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

