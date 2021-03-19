Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.