Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.71

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 176713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

