Alec Poitevint II Buys 25,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,835. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

