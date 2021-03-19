Alerus Financial NA Acquires 441 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $345.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

