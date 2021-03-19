Alerus Financial NA Buys 1,138 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $6.89 on Friday, hitting $706.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

