Alerus Financial NA Buys 3,827 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.31. 145,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.