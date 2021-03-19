Alerus Financial NA Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 166,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.26. 78,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

