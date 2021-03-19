Alerus Financial NA Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 508,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 439,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

