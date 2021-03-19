Alerus Financial NA Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

LIN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,635. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

