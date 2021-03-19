Alerus Financial NA Has $3.42 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,105. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.