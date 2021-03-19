Alerus Financial NA Has $3.66 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 115,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 419,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

