Alerus Financial NA Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $7.91 on Friday, hitting $547.08. 51,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.96. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $185.84 and a one year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

