Alerus Financial NA Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 45,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,372. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

