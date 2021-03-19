Alerus Financial NA Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam grew its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $231.08. 18,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,197. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

