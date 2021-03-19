Alerus Financial NA Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

