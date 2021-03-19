Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Target were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.82. 160,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

