Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.15. 350,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,502. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $366.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.38 and a 200 day moving average of $333.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

