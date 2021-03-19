Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $224.52. 58,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

