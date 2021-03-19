Alerus Financial NA Sells 7,038 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

SO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 265,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

