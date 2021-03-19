Alerus Financial NA Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $266.55. 58,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.51. The company has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.