Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.55 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 113,701 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,657,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

