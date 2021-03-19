Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.55 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 113,701 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,657,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
