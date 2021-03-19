Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 141,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,616 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $15.55.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

