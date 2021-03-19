Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $327.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,887,610,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,058,895 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

