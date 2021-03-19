Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.83.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.53 on Friday, hitting $240.96. The stock had a trading volume of 294,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.89 and a 200 day moving average of $266.04. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Assetmark bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

