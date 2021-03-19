Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$44.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.54.

TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

