Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

