Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.89

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 22.99 ($0.30). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 216,671 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.03. The company has a market cap of £142.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.