ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE opened at $68.35 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.