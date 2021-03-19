Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.42 on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.