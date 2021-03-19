Allstate Corp Acquires 1,008 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

