Allstate Corp Acquires 1,373 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,403. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

