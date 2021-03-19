Allstate Corp Acquires 1,404 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,315. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

