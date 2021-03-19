Allstate Corp Acquires 5,543 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 72,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

