Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.06% of HMS worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth $78,940,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth $67,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HMS by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 736,176 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth $24,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMSY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 22,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMSY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.