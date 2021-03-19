Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.