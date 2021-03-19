Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allstate Corp increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $183.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

