Allstate Corp Buys 16,633 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.