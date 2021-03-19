Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,047. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

