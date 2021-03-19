Allstate Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 492,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,409,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 23,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.