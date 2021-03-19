Allstate Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

